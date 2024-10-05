Elon Musk Declares ‘I’m Not Just MAGA. I’m Dark MAGA’ at Trump’s Rally in Butler, PA

“I’m not just MAGA. I’m dark MAGA,” Elon Musk identified himself on Saturday at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — the former president’s triumphant return to the site where he was nearly assassinated.

Musk made his first-ever appearance at a Trump rally after several months of declaring his support for the Republican candidate online. “I want to say what an honor it is to be here,” said Musk, the South Africa-born tech billionaire who bought Twitter (now renamed X) over free speech concerns.

“And you know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk praised former President Trump.

Several months ago, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man named Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. One round from his rifle barely missed the former president’s brain, striking his ear. Three other rally attendees were shot — one fatally, a retired firefighter named Corey Comperatore — before a Secret Service counter sniper killed Crooks.

“We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, and another who was fist pumping after getting shot,” Musk drew a contrast between Trump and President Joe Biden. “Blood coming down the face.”

“Fight, fight, fight,” he chanted, pumping up the crowd with the phrase Trump said upon being shot.

“This is no ordinary election,” Musk continued. “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy. And if people don’t know what’s going on, if they don’t know the truth, how can you, how can you make an informed vote?” Musk asked.

“You must have free speech in order to have democracy. That’s why it’s the First Amendment. And the Second Amendment is there to ensure that we have the First Amendment.”

“Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” he said. “This is a must-win situation.”

“Register to vote,” he said. “Make sure they actually do vote.”

“If they don’t, this will be the last election,” he added.

