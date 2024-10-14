The Las Vegas Review-Journal has endorsed former President Donald Trump for the November election, citing the current administration’s poor track record on inflation, the border crisis, and Vice President Kamala Harris’s policy flip-flops as reasons to overlook the “disappointing and indefensible” behavior surrounding January 6, 2021.

“The hurricane of history charts a chaotic course,” the publication wrote in a Tuesday opinion piece. “The gales of recent months have left political norms strewn across the landscape. The turbulence has rattled both major parties and left many voters unsettled and apprehensive.”

The Review-Journal went on to summarize the chaos of the last few months, including both failed assassination attempts on Trump, his guilty verdict for 34 felonies in New York, his debate against President Joe Biden that became the catalyst for Biden’s exit from the race, and Harris subsequently becoming the Democrat nominee.

“Thus began one of the more cynical and ambitious rehabilitation efforts in the history of modern politics. A vapid, unpopular vice president in an unpopular administration who flamed out spectacularly in her 2020 run for the Oval Office was within weeks recast as a purveyor of ‘joy’ and an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi,” the publication continued.

Contrasting her past and current opinions, the Nevada outlet wrote that Harris is being portrayed as a “tough-on-crime border hawk” after her history as a “San Francisco leftist who sympathized with the defund-police movement.”

She has also backtracked on her prior views on key issues such as energy, health care, and the Senate filibuster.

“To advance the swindle, Ms. Harris carefully avoids any unscripted interviews unless a friendly questioner tosses the softballs slowly enough for her to make contact,” the outlet continued, before saying that its newsroom is “under no illusions about Donald Trump.”

“His behavior in response to the Jan. 6 mayhem was disappointing and indefensible — although the constitutional guardrails held firm,” the newspaper wrote. “His penchant for dwelling on past grievances isn’t helpful. His insistence that every election he loses is ‘rigged’ is petulant and fatuous.”

“But Mr. Trump has a four-year record as president for undecided voters to consider.”

Arguing that “Earth didn’t stop spinning while he occupied the Oval Office,” the Review-Journal went on to note that Trump’s term was “marked by relative global stability and a strong American economy.”

According to the writers, inflation “was an afterthought” and judges who “respect the Constitution’s limits on government power” were appointed during the Republican’s presidency.

They also mentioned the “tightened” security at the southern border and the “rapid development of vaccines” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet then compared those four years from 2017 to 2021 to the time since Biden-Harris took office, with the national debt hitting $35 trillion and inflation hitting nine percent.

“Housing costs have soared, including in Las Vegas,” the publication stated. “High interest rates make it more difficult for new homebuyers and burden families carrying credit card and other debt. If this weren’t destructive enough, Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden turned a blind eye to the border for three years, releasing millions of illegal crossers into the country and causing mayors in blue cities to cry uncle.”

“Yet Ms. Harris assures Americans she wouldn’t have changed a thing,” the writers said.

The Review-Journal was purchased in 2015 by News + Media Capital Group LLC, which was later revealed to be owned by the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2020.

Adelson, a gambling industry tycoon who amassed an empire of casinos in Las Vegas, Singapore, and Macao, China, became Trump’s largest donor in his first reelection effort, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet is still owned by the billionaire’s widow, Miriam Adelson.

“Many voters are dissatisfied with the choice before them in November. They have a point,” the Review-Journal said, before concluding the article.

“But when we weigh the policy results of Mr. Trump’s four years in office against those of Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden, the contrast becomes difficult to ignore. Donald Trump is the better choice.”