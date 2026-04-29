Breitbart News to Host Policy Event with Ambassador Monica Crowley ‘Celebrating American Greatness’

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Ambassador Monica Crowley focused on her work leading the historic Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration.

The event on Wednesday, May 6, will present a behind-the-scenes view into the preparations for the historic celebration and a preview of all to come with host Matthew Boyle, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief.

Ambassador Crowley is a key figure behind Freedom 250, a public-private partnership that is mobilizing partners and communities in all 50 states and around the world through national programs, storytelling, and landmark events, including the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, DC and UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

Crowley, Chief of Protocol of the United States, also serves as the principal media representative for America250 and as the nation’s ambassador for major U.S.-hosted events, including not only the celebration of America’s 250th birthday but also the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California.

“I am thrilled and excited to participate in the May 6 event with Breitbart News, the ideal news organization to ‘Celebrate American Greatness,’” Crowley said in a statement. “I look forward to discussing all of the incredible things we have planned to celebrate Freedom 250 and the extraordinary history, dynamic present, and exciting future of our exceptional country.”

Before Senate confirmation to her current role, Crowley served during President Donald Trump’s first time as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs. She has since emerged as one of the president’s most trusted advisors, standing by his side during many of the most consequential moments of his presidency, most notably as he interacts with foreign leaders in Washington and around the globe—historic events for which she played a key role in orchestrating and executing.

Most recently, the world watched this week as Crowley greeted King Charles III of the United Kingdom and his Queen Consort Camilla as they arrived in the United States for yet another historic state visit in which she played a critical part.

“It’s no secret why President Trump picked Ambassador Crowley to lead the efforts to celebrate the 250th anniversary of this incredible nation: She loves America and it shows in everything she does, including most recently as the Chief of Protocol of the United States,” Boyle said. “America is the shining city on a hill for a reason, and throughout many challenges in our young history as the world’s greatest civilization, we have endured. We can’t think of a better person to host an event with the title ‘Celebrating American Greatness.'”

Crowley has proven to be not only a skilled ambassador representing all Americans on the global stage but also a loyal advocate and messenger for Trump and his agenda.

“The MAGA generation really is the natural heir to the Revolutionary generation, and that’s what makes this whole next year of celebration of America’s 250th birthday so incredibly special,” Crowley told Boyle in June 2025 ahead of a massive parade in the nation’s capital celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. “It is an absolute gift that we have America’s 250 while Donald Trump is president of the United States. That is the bigger framework into which all of the events over the next year are going to take place.”

During the first Trump administration, Crowley was awarded the Treasury Department’s highest honor, the Alexander Hamilton Award, in recognition of her exemplary leadership and service. Before joining the administration, she rose to prominence as a broadcaster and politics and foreign policy analyst, most notably for Fox News.

This policy event follows others that Breitbart News has hosted in 2026 which have included events with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, and Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Breitbart News is once again partnering with CGCN and the Alfa Institute to host the Crowley event.

“Partnering with Breitbart is a natural fit for CGCN. They have real credibility with the Republican base that shapes how Congress and the administration operate,” Sam Geduldig, Managing Partner at CGCN, told Breitbart News. “We’re grateful for the alliance, and our clients benefit from that alignment. With Freedom 250 approaching, this is where the conversation is happening—and where it starts to translate into action.”

Breitbart News held similar events in 2025 with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.