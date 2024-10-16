Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick blasted Sen Bob Casey (D-PA) during their debate Tuesday night for supporting legislation signed into law by the Harris-Biden administration that led to crippling inflation.

While fielding a question about the causes of the 40-year-high inflation reached under the Biden-Harris administration, McCormick pointed to the administration’s extreme spending, which was supported by Casey.

WATCH — Trump Brings Back Jeb Bush “Low-Energy” Label for Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey:

C-SPAN

“Senator Casey, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris said that all this $5 trillion of new spending would not drive inflation. Larry Summers, a Democrat economist that served as Obama’s Treasury secretary, said, no, no, if you spend $5 trillion, which is what they spent of new money, it’s going to drive up prices,” McCormick said.

Casey helped pass the $1.9 trillion inflation-driving American Rescue Plan in 2021, the $1.2 trillion so-called “Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill,” and the Inflation Reduction Act, which runs taxpayers $700 billion, $369 billion of which is for Green Energy initiates.

McCormick said inflated prices are a result of this spending in concert with the left’s war on fossil fuels.

“So groceries are up 22 percent, rent 22 percent, electricity 35 percent, fuel 50 percent, under the Biden–Harris–Casey plan,” he added.

Casey notably contended that corporate profits were driving inflation. McCormick said that, while price gouging may occur, it has not been the cause of inflation over recent years, which has derived from “bad policy.”

He said:

So I’m not saying that there isn’t some company that could potentially be price gouging. The problem is that this is caused by bad policy, and Senator Casey has been a 99 percent vote for all these excessive spending policies. And the one thing we learned in the Army, day one, is you got to take responsibility for your actions, he’s not taking responsibility for his actions. These votes were obviously going to drive this inflation problem. It’s killing working families, and we need to change.

McCormick also noted that Harris’s policy vision includes another $2 trillion in new spending and “Venezuelan-like price controls.”

“This has been tried in America, in Venezuela, around the world,” he added. “Socialist price controls don’t work. They’re going to destroy our economy. They don’t understand the economy.”