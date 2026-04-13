Hillary Clinton to GOP: Rein in ‘Reckless’ Trump Before He Does Irreparable Damage

Monday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Republicans needed to rein in President Donald Trump before he does “irreparable damage to our country.”

Clinton said, “I teach a course at Columbia University with the dean of the School of International Public Affairs. We’ve been on your program. And among the things we teach is behavior of of leaders. And there’s something called domain of loss, which means when a leader feels that he’s losing, he actually becomes more reckless. And I fear that with Trump, you know, he’s found the joy of ordering our military to go do things that give him a lot of, dopamine. I guess when he’s in the Situation Room watching them, you know, take out Maduro from Venezuela or attack Iran or whatever. I just worried that he’s going to become more reckless.”

She continued, “And this is a call to the Congress, including the Republicans, to step up and do your constitutional duty, rein in this president before he causes absolutely irreparable damage to our country, to our military standing, to our authority and leadership. Do not let him continue to be a rogue player in the international arena, because I fear he will get more reckless.”

Clinton added, “And I will tell you when we win these midterm elections, because look at the elections were today or next week or the following week, we would win both the House and the Senate and I hope that’s what happens in November. Both because I want to see change, but also I want to see him held accountable. And so let’s do it now because I’m not sure we can wait and allow him, you know, free range to along with his buddy Hegseth to tell our military to go do things that are not even in the interests of the United States, as well as breaching, you know, the laws of war.”

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