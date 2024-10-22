Democrats and media elites are starting to get “heartburn” over Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances of preventing former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest political comeback in modern history.

With preliminary early voting trends on Tuesday indicating Republicans are outperforming Democrats in key swing states, the Harris campaign will likely hit the panic button in the coming days with increased rhetoric meant to drive turnout.

WATCH — Trump: Kamala Is “Lazy as Hell” for Taking a Day Off 14 Days Before the Election:

C-SPAN

The Wall Street Journal’s Tarini Parti and Alex Leary reported on the positive early voting trends for Republicans:

Democrats have a clear edge in early voting so far, but Republicans are embracing the practice of casting their ballots before Election Day more than they have in past election cycles … More than 15 million Americans have voted early in-person or cast mail-in ballots, including 5.3 million in the seven swing states, according to data from the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

“In Wilmington, they are frantically trying to figure that out,” Democrat and cohost of The Morning Meeting Dan Turrentine said Tuesday about early vote trends. “If you look at, not just in Nevada, but so far, Democrats are underperforming in Philadelphia and Atlanta, and now we’re seeing Las Vegas.”

“The Harris campaign appears to be struggling with Latinos, black men, and young voters,” Turrentine said. “It appears that those problems have not been solved … Things like this, you know, give you a little bit of heartburn … Nevada is supposed to be, you know, one of our best states. And so it appears that some of our base voters are not very energized right now.”

The Harris campaign appears to believe that if it wins, it will not win big. The same cannot be said for the Trump campaign, which seems to feel optimistic about victory.

“Democrats wish Donald Trump wouldn’t get more than 46% of the vote,” Harris campaign senior adviser David Plouffe told CNN. “That’s not reality. He’s going to get up to 48% in all of these states. And so we just have to make sure we’re hitting our win number, which depending on the state, could be 50, could be 49.5.”

“Historically, it would be unusual to have seven states come down to a point or less,” he added. “But I think at this point, you have to assume that’s a distinct possibility.”

The Democrats’ anxiety is underscored by many establishment media articles published Tuesday. “What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along?” questioned Harlan Ullman, an opinion contributor to the Hill:

By most accounts, the election is still a horse race too close to call. But although Vice President Kamala Harris quickly assumed the presidential mantle from Joe Biden and put in place an impressive start-up, October has not been particularly kind to her. Donald Trump has closed the electoral gaps, and some believe he is actually leading. No matter who wins, we have to ask: Would President Biden have been a better candidate and choice despite suffering from the effects of age and 81 years? Further, suppose that the disastrous June 27 debate with Trump had not taken place, or that Biden had been firing on all cylinders that night. Would Biden have been forced to withdraw?

WATCH — Kamala’s Rigged Town Hall! Host Maria Shriver Admits Questions Are “Predetermined”:

C-SPAN

An NBC News headline by Natasha Korecki, Carol E. Lee, and Monica Alba suggested the Harris campaign is beginning to panic about losing North Carolina. “Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping,” they wrote:

The “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have paved the path to the White House for the last two Democratic presidents. But with just 14 days until the Nov. 5 election, there are concerns within Kamala Harris’ campaign about whether the vice president can claim all three states. Recent discussions have centered on the possibility of an anomaly happening this year with just part of the blue wall breaking its way. The conversations have focused on whether Michigan or Wisconsin “fall” to former President Donald Trump while the two other states go blue, according to three sources with knowledge of the campaign’s strategy.

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere reported the Harris campaign is “jittery” as it “makes big plans to clinch a narrow win”:

With two weeks to go until Election Day, Kamala Harris’ top advisers are staring down numbers that show a wide majority of Americans saying the country is on the wrong track. … Getting Americans to focus on that over the next two weeks, to see a second Trump term as taking the country further off track and to view Harris as an acceptable agent of change is likely to decide the presidency, a dozen top aides and outside allies told CNN. As Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told top donors in Philadelphia during a retreat last week, they may not believe that the race could still be tied, but in the battleground states where the presidency will be won, it is.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.