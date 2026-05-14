Geert Wilders For Breitbart: I Will Press Charges Against Wes Streeting

I will soon file a criminal complaint with the Dutch police against Wes Streeting, the British Health Secretary and allegedly one of the leading contenders to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Since 2004, I have lived under constant death threats, forced to reside in government safe houses under round-the-clock police protection. I have lost my freedom and my privacy for more than two decades now. That is the price I pay, as an elected politician, for expressing my views on Islam and opposing mass immigration and the Islamization of my country The Netherlands.

I have received thousands of death threats – mostly from Islamic radicals (including fatwas), but also from other, leftish, extremists. Until earlier today, I was unaware that senior British Labour politician and aspiring Prime Minister Wes Streeting belonged among the violent thugs and jihadis calling for my assassination.

In October 2009, Mr Streeting publicly expressed the desire to establish a vigilante group to throw opponents under trains. One of the individuals singled out for physical elimination by Britain’s current Health Secretary was me. I have never met Mr Streeting, nor have I ever had any dealings with him. Yet apparently, he considered me politically dangerous and “nasty” because, exactly in October 2009, a British court had overturned a travel ban imposed on me by the then Labour government. That ban had prevented me from entering the United Kingdom in February 2009 to address a group of British politicians who had invited me to join them in the House of Lords.

In September 2024, a Dutch court convicted two Pakistani political leaders and a mullah in their absence over their calls to murder me. Mr Streeting deserves a similar conviction.

To those who argue that 17 years is a long time ago, I respond that Mr Streeting has never apologized for calling for me to be thrown under a train and kill me. Threatening with violence may not go unpunished.

Moreover, the intolerant stranglehold of those around Mr Streeting who are in charge of the British state today has only tightened over the past two decades. When I was denied entry to the United Kingdom in 2009, I at least had the right to appeal that administrative political decision before an independent court. Since then, Mr Streeting’s party have abolished that right to appeal, thereby preventing an independent court to overrule their arbitrary diktat.

Unlike in the past, such refusals are now accompanied by the blunt statement: “You cannot appeal this decision.”

Britain, the nation I admire and love and always looked upon as one of the world’s foremost democracies, the country of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher is increasingly failing to serve as an example to the free world. Today it unfortunately resembles – under the rule of Labour Prime Minister Starmer – more and more a totalitarian state.

Geert Wilders MP is leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) and Vice-President of the Dutch Parliament.