Kamala Harris’s Climate Czar: Fossil Fuel Industry Is ‘Death Cult’

The Kamala Harris campaign has tapped eco-loony Camila Thorndike as its “climate engagement director,” a far-left activist who says oil and gas workers are part of the “toxic patriarchy.”

This “race against fascism is still too close,” Thorndike stated last week. “The only way to stop Trump’s Project 2025 from wrecking our progress and lives is to take action.”

In early September, the Harris-Walz campaign brought on Thorndike, who had worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders as a legislative aide drafting climate-related policies, and who served in a senior director post at Rewiring America.

While with Sanders, Thorndike said there is “something evil” about the fossil fuels sector, adding that “there’s no greater source of harm than continuing to cook the planet.”

As pointed out by the attentive folks at the Washington Free Beacon, Thorndike has a history of radical climate activism, in which she has attempted to demonize anyone associated with fossil fuels.

In one post, she said she has had no children because of the fear they would die young, asserting that “the fossil fuel industry’s ecoterrorism” is “great birth control.”

Thorndike has called out the fossil fuel industry as a “death cult,” while also urging political and cultural change “to overcome the individualism, white supremacy + toxic patriarchy” that fossil fuel companies “weaponize” against decarbonization.

Taking heat for her own far-left climate agenda, Kamala Harris has taken a step back from her previous support for the Green New Deal and a ban on fracking in a bid to take the vital swing state of Pennsylvania, home to tens of thousands of oil and gas workers.

Yet as the Washington Free Beacon noted, her appointment of Thorndike sends a clear signal regarding “the kind of personnel who could staff up a potential Harris administration.”

