Newark Airport Suffers Cancellations and Delays as Tech Chaos Continues

Travel disruptions persist at Newark Liberty International Airport, with the Trump administration announcing plans to reduce flights in the coming weeks to mitigate ongoing tech issues like radar screens blanking out in front of harried air traffic controllers.

NBC New York reports that Newark Liberty International Airport continues to face a barrage of cancellations and delays, compounding the travel woes that have plagued the hub in recent weeks. On Monday morning, the FAA announced that Newark was operating on a ground delay program, with departures set back an average of 19 minutes. By 7:30 a.m., approximately 80 flights had already been canceled, and delays were being reported across the board.

The ongoing disruptions at Newark Airport have been attributed to a variety of factors, including radar outages, air traffic controller shortages, and other issues. According to the FAA, Newark has been experiencing an average of 34 arrival cancellations per day since mid-April, with delays increasing throughout the day from an average of five in the mornings to 16 by the evening. These delays typically last between 85 and 137 minutes on average.

In response to the mounting problems, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Sunday that the Trump administration plans to reduce the number of flights in and out of Newark Airport for the “next several weeks.” Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Duffy stated that he will convene a meeting with all the airlines operating out of Newark this week to determine the extent of the reduction. He added that the reduction will fluctuate, with a larger decrease expected in the afternoons when international flight arrivals make the airport busier.

The decision to reduce flights comes on the heels of several high-profile incidents at Newark Airport. On Friday, the radar at the facility went black for 90 seconds at 3:55 a.m., an episode similar to one that occurred on April 28. The FAA has stated that it slows the rate of arrivals into Newark to ensure safety when staffing or equipment issues arise. The agency acknowledged that frequent equipment and telecommunications outages can be stressful for air traffic controllers, prompting some to take time off “to recover from the stress.”

To address the ongoing challenges, the Trump administration recently proposed a multibillion-dollar overhaul of the U.S. air traffic control system. The plan includes the construction of six new air traffic control centers and technology and communications upgrades at all of the nation’s air traffic facilities over the next three to four years.

In addition to the proposed overhaul, Secretary Duffy announced his intention to raise the mandatory retirement age for air traffic controllers from 56 to 61. This move is aimed at navigating the current shortage of approximately 3,000 people in this highly specialized profession.

