Department of Homeland Security Investigating California over Providing Benefits to Illegal Aliens: ‘The Gravy Train Is Over’

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is investigating California over allegations of providing federal benefits to illegal aliens at the taxpayer’s expense.

The department made the announcement on Monday.

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles Field Office issued a Title 8 subpoena to the State of California’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI),” the press release reads, noting that the CAPI program “provides benefits to aliens who are ineligible for Social Security benefits because of their immigration status.”

As a result, authorities will receive records — which include applications — from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and investigate to see if illegal aliens received these federal benefits over the course of former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that “radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits.”

“The Trump Administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally,” she said, issuing a stark warning to illegal immigrants receiving federal benefits in the Golden State and elsewhere.

“If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now,” she warned, making it clear that this investigation is just the beginning of their work to weed out the waste and corruption.

“The gravy train is over. While this subpoena focuses only on Los Angeles County – it is just the beginning,” Noem added.

This move follows a series of actions President Donald Trump’s administration has taken to stop taxpayer dollars from going to benefit illegal immigrants. While his administration is working to wipe up the Social Security Numbers that were given to illegal migrants by prior administrations, the U.S. Labor Department has vowed to carry out Trump’s executive orders — specifically, “Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits” and “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.”

In other words, the Labor Department is promising to revoke federal grant money from states that continue to grant unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants.

“Our nation’s unemployment benefits exist solely for workers who are eligible to receive them,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer wrote in part. “Unemployment benefits are not a handout for those in our country illegally.”