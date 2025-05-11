Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said recently that Democrats have their sights set on a specific candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

Crockett was speaking during an appearance on the Urban View radio broadcast with hosts Clay Cane and Reecie Colbert, the Wrap reported Saturday.

The discussion centered on possible candidates, and Crockett, who wants Democrats to target President Donald Trump “for the good” of the nation, claimed there is a fear within the party and primary system of voting for a woman because each time they did vote for one, the party lost.

She continued:

And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win. So there’s a lot of people that are like, you know what? Like, let’s go find the safest white boy we can find. I mean, I’m just saying. No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate. I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a black person nor a woman, okay?

Crockett then took a few moments to lambast President Trump.

“People fail to recognize how unique Trump is. They continue to say, ‘Well, we lost.’ Well, they both lost to Trump. Trump who is a misogynist, Trump who is going to ramp up the misogynists in the first place because that’s what he does. He is disrespectful. Like, right now, he still doesn’t know how to deal with me. Because if you punch me, I’m punching back, okay?” she said.

Despite her criticisms, Trump in mid-April surged to his highest approval rating since he was inaugurated in January, per Breitbart News.

In March, Crockett received quite a bit of attention after calling paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) “Governor Hot Wheels” and a “hot-ass mess,” according to Breitbart News.

In regard to the next presidential election, “Some Senate Democrats are reportedly being cautious about the possibility of failed 2024 presidential candidate former Vice President Kamala Harris running for the White House again in 2028,” according to Breitbart News.