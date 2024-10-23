Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her surrogates have been attacking former President Donald Trump for using the phrase “the enemy within” to describe his political opponents, but in 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) used a similar phrase to describe Republican members of Congress.

Pelosi said on January 29, 2021, “We will probably need a supplemental [funding bill] for more security for members, when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about, in addition to what is happening outside.”

Asked what she meant by “the enemy is within,” Pelosi said, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

Harris referenced Trump using the phrase just on Wednesday, in a public statement she made from the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory. She said:

In just the past week, Donald Trump has repeatedly called his fellow Americans the “enemy from within” and even said that he would use the United States military to go after American citizens.

Harris’s statement was about an anonymously-sourced hit piece from The Atlantic claiming that Trump used a racially-tinged epithet to describe a deceased Hispanic soldier.

The soldier’s sister, Mayra Guillen, slammed the hit piece, and said Trump treated her family with nothing but respect and said she even voted for him. She slammed the outlet for “exploiting” her sister for political purposes.

Multiple people have also spoken on the record refuting the stories’ claims, including that Trump made admiring comments about Hitler’s generals.

Alex Pfeiffer, a Trump campaign adviser, said in a statement: “This is absolutely false. President Trump never said this.”

