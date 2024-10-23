Kamala Harris Calls for Eliminating Senate Filibuster

Vice President Kamala Harris called for eliminating the Senate filibuster during a Wednesday CNN town hall.

The filibuster is a long-standing tradition and tactic used to delay or prevent a vote on a measure from passing on the Senate floor.

While speaking with Harris’s tough talk about codifying Roe v. Wade, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Harris how she would get a measure passed to codify Roe v Wade when the filibuster is a hurdle to passage.

“Let me ask you, you’ve talked about codifying Roe v. Wade, that would obviously require 60 votes in the Senate, a majority of the Senate … If that’s not possible, to codify it in the house, what do you do?” he asked.

“I think we need to take a look at the filibuster, to be honest with you,” Harris replied.

Breitbart News’s Katherin Hamilton reported on Harris’s past calls to terminate the filibuster:

Harris has previously called to end the filibuster but for a different reason. During her 2020 presidential campaign, Harris said she would back ending the filibuster to pass the radical Green New Deal, which is essentially a far-left socialist wishlist. … National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) warned in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in July that the Democrats have “radical” power-grabbing plans for the United States, which include ending the filibuster if they hold the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Nuking the filibuster would drop the 60 required votes to pass legislation to just 51 votes, enabling Democrats to ram through their radical agenda, Daines warned. That agenda, he said, includes packing the U.S. Supreme Court to 13 justices instead of nine, making Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico states to add four Democrat U.S. senators to the Senate, and conducting a federal takeover of election operations everywhere in the country.

