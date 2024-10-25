Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced Tuesday he is suing the Biden-Harris administration over 450,000 “potentially ineligible” voters.

In its press release, Paxton’s office said he is taking the legal action against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other officials working in the administration for “refusing to comply with federal law requiring them to assist States in verifying the citizenship status of potentially ineligible people registered to vote.”

The news comes after Paxton launched an investigation to look into reports of organizations accused of registering illegal immigrants to vote in Texas, Breitbart News reported in August.

In a statement at the time, Paxton said, “Texans are deeply troubled by the possibility that organizations purporting to assist with voter registration are illegally registering noncitizens to vote in our elections.”

Regarding the recent lawsuit, Paxton’s office explained he issued a letter on October 7 “demanding that the federal government fulfill its legal obligations by verifying the citizenship status of people who may be illegally registered to vote in Texas by October 19.”

The news release continued:

Attached was a list of approximately 450,000 voters whose citizenship status has never been checked because they registered without a State of Texas-issued driver’s license or identification card. Federal law requires the federal government to provide that information and Attorney General Paxton’s letter formally triggered those obligations. While the majority of the voters on the list are likely citizens who are eligible to vote, Texans have no way of knowing whether or not any of the voters on the list are noncitizens who are ineligible to vote without additional information.

On Tuesday, Paxton said via social media, “Since the Biden-Harris Administration has chosen to ignore the law, I will see them in court”:

Click here to read the legal complaint.

“Noncitizen voting violates federal law, and even the risk of it undermines democracy,” former Ambassador Ken Blackwell, now chairman of the Center for Election Integrity at the America First Policy Institute, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement responding to Paxton’s lawsuit. “With Kamala Harris now again openly supporting amnesty for illegal aliens, this is a fresh reminder of how the left is trying to transform the United States.”

Fox News reported on Wednesday that “DHS says states wishing to verify citizenship can use the USCIS SAVE [“Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements”] program and that it will not provide an ‘alternative process to any state.'”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported Tuesday that early vote trends in swing states are leaning towards former President Donald Trump (R), who is campaigning alongside his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH). Their opponents are Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and her radical leftist running mate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

“The trends will likely cause the Harris campaign to hit the panic button in the coming days with increased heated rhetoric meant to drive turnout among its supporters,” the article read.

The case is Texas v. Mayorkas, No. 4:24-cv-49 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.