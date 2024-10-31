Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) has surged six points in two weeks and now has a two-point lead over Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, according to a poll.

The Mitchell Research and Communications/ Michigan News Source poll, published on October 28-29, shows Rogers at 49 percent of support among likely voters, and Slotkin garners 47 percent.

A source in the Rogers campaign tells Breitbart News that the survey tracks along with their internal figures.

While Slotkin’s support is unchanged from an October 14 poll, Rogers has surged considerably. He has risen from 43 percent to 49 percent in just two weeks, signaling he has significant momentum behind him in the home stretch.

It is worth noting that Slotkin was the first vulnerable Democrat Senate nominee in any of the battleground states to rebuke President Joe Biden’s labeling of Trump supporters as garbage.

Slotkin also had the most vigorous response, which points to the campaign’s potential concern about the effect Biden’s smear could have on her prospects.

The survey also gauged the state of the presidential race, finding Trump with a narrow one-point lead on Harris.

Of the respondents, 48 percent prefer Trump, and 47 percent back Harris. The state of the race is unchanged compared to the poll from two weeks ago, when they garnered identical numbers, RealClearPolling shows.

“The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that is exactly what we are seeing in this poll,” Steve Mitchell, president of Mitchell Research & Communications, Inc., told Michigan News Source.

“Although there have been interesting changes in certain crosstabs, the race continues to be where it was two weeks ago, as close as 2 pages in a book,” he added.

Michigan News Source did not provide the sample size of likely voters, and the margin of error is ± 2.46 percentage points.