Steelworkers Attend Trump’s Pittsburgh Rally, Defying Union That Endorsed Harris

Members of the United Steelworkers union attended former President Donald Trump’s rally on Monday in Pittsburgh, defying the union that endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Their appearance underscores the ongoing political realignment since Trump joined politics and his appeal to blue collar workers.

“He saved us once with tariffs,” steelworker Ron Anderson told Politico. “He’s gonna save us again… Democrats haven’t done anything for us in 40 years. They ain’t gonna do anything for us now.”

Trump’s Pittsburgh rally was his second event on Monday in the Keystone State. He began the day in North Carolina before traveling to Reading, Pennsylvania. He will finish his 2024 campaign with one last rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Unions have long been a key part of Democrats’ coalition,” Politico’s Lisa Kashinsky reported. “But Harris missed nods from three unions that backed now-President Joe Biden in 2020, including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which passed on an endorsement in part after polling of its members showed more support for Trump.”

“I’d like to begin by asking you a very, very easy, simple question, are you better off now than you were four years ago?” he asked supporters in Reading. “No!” the crowd replied.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ball of wax itself,” Trump said. “We have to turn out and vote tomorrow.” “We’ve been waiting. I’ve been waiting four years for this,” Trump said. “Get off the damn couch. Come on. We gotta make America great again … what we should do is just swamp them tomorrow.”

Trump lost the Keystone State in 2020 by 1.2 percentage points. Since then, Republican groups have focused on grassroots initiatives, such as registering voters and encouraging them to vote early.

The Harris campaign believes the Keystone State’s election results won’t be determined until Wednesday or beyond. The forecast suggests the Harris campaign believes she will not win the election in a landslide, a prediction that some Republicans believe is mostly correct, with the caveat that Trump could win in a landslide. Trump, some argue, has more paths to victory than Harris.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.