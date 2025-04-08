‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Bradley Whitford Screams in Cafe, Demands Jeff Bezos ‘Speak the F**k Up’ Against Trump

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale star Bradley Whitford screamed for Jeff Bezos and others to “Speak the fuck up” against President Donald Trump while speaking with Variety inside a crowded cafe where the actor was seemingly unable to contain his emotions over the cultural shift transpiring in America.

Whitford, who plays Commander Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale, suggested to Variety reporter Trish Deitch that he believes the United States is “on our way” to becoming a society that resembles the dystopian Hulu series.

And Deitch agreed, fearmongering in her lengthy piece, “What started as a horror fantasy about the subjugation of women by terrible, fanatical, power-hungry perverts might well be coming true,” before bizarrely adding, “We don’t wear bloodred cloaks and white-winged bonnets yet.”

“It’s interesting, especially when you look at all the people who I’ve worked for over the years lined up at the Trump inauguration, staying silent while their daughters’ rights are being torn away,” Whitford told the Variety reporter, hinting at his former boss, Jeff Bezos.

“It’s the end of democracy, and the planet’s on fire,” the West Wing star added. “But we’re focused on a renaissance in shoe comfort and cosmetic dentistry.”

Whitford went on to say, “Misogyny is at the reptilian brain stem of these right-wing Christian white nationalists. It’s punitive. And, man, I’m pissed at all the people I work for. Like, fucking speak up.”

“I mean, if you run Disney, which I guess I work for now, I’ve sat through,” the Get Out star continued, before imitating a studio head in the midst of peak wokeism, mimicking: “We really care for you and want to make sure you have access to health care.”

“Speak the fuck up!” Whitford shouted in the crowded café on Manhattan’s Lower East Side — loud enough for everyone to hear — adding, “And Jeff Bezos, fucking speak up!”

After being asked what he would say to his former bosses if he were to come into contact with them again, the actor reportedly pointed to Deitch’s tape recorder, saying, “I mean, you know, I’m happy to say it here.”

“I don’t want to be a punk attacking, but I would really like to ask Jeff Bezos — who, when I worked on Transparent, was talking about the importance of supporting this vulnerable community who has been turned into a political football — ‘What the hell is happening here?!'” Whitford added.

“We feel this despair because we feel we have no agency over what’s happening to us in this country,” the Saving Mr. Banks star continued. “I don’t care how political I sound. I wish fucking Jeff Bezos would sound a little fucking political.”

“Speak the fuck up,” Whitford reiterated.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.