Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged her voters to “keep fighting” as she delivered her concession speech from Howard University on Wednesday.

“My heart is full today,” Harris said. “My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. Full of love for our country, and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak wrote in a post on X that Harris’s speech was “wonderful,” noting that she had spoken about “the victims of crime and how they inspired her, rather than casting” Trump as being the criminal, which she had not done in her presidential campaign.

Prior to Harris’s concession speech, the Trump campaign confirmed that she had conceded the presidential election to President-elect and former President Donald Trump and had called him to congratulate him on his win.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic win,” Steven Cheung, the Communications Director for the Trump campaign said in a statement. “President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

Trump, who served as the 45th president and will be the 47th president, made the greatest comeback after securing a path to 270 votes in the Electoral College, winning the presidential election.