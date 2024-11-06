President-Elect Donald Trump’s campaign released a statement confirming that Vice President Kamala Harris has conceded the presidential election and called Trump.

In a statement released by the Trump campaign, its communications director Steven Cheung confirmed that Trump and Harris “spoke by phone” on Wednesday and that Harris “congratulated him on his historic victory.”

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory,” Cheung wrote. “President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

Harris’s concession comes hours after Trump gave a victory speech early Wednesday morning from Mar-a-Lago, describing his win as a “magnificent victory for the American people.”

Trump, who previously served as the 45th president and will serve as the 47th president, made history with the greatest comeback after he secured a path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.

The President-Elect also ended up winning swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada.

In the aftermath of Trump’s win, the White House issued a statement that President Joe Biden had congratulated Trump, and “expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition,” according to ABC News.

“President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together,” the White House said in its statement.