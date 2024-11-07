Daniel Negreanu, former World Series of Poker champion, knocked the Democrats for running Kamala Harris and pushing identity politics so strongly.

Negreanu, a Canadian, issued a lengthy screen on X in the morning after Donald Trump won his second presidential term.

“You conspired to block Bernie (Sanders in past primaries). You discarded and defamed Tulsi Gabbard,” Negreanu wrote.” You didn’t invite Elon Musk to a summit on electric vehicles? You blocked Robbert Kennedy Jr. and others from having any path to make their cause in a primary. You embraced wokeism and identity politics, demonizing the evil, white cisgender male population, extra scorn for those who have attained financial wealth.”

You further insult them by telling them that they didn’t vote for Kamala because they are racist and misogynist. You then anointed the most unpopular VP of all time and tried to gaslight us into thinking she is the next coming because Meg Stallion shook her ass on stage to get the vote out because…. ‘Joy’ What exactly did you expect would happen? These are your sins. Will you learn from them? Or continue to repeat them?” he concluded.

Comments were largely supportive of Negreanu’s assertions.

“I can relate to this; I have opinions on both sides of the aisle; I’m a political refugee, lonely with just common sense…. And you forgot one thing, men competing in women’s sports, that was one of my top issues,” said one user.

“This will put the DNC back at least 10 years. Likely will get 2 Republican presidents in a row at a minimum. The memory of the last 4 yrs won’t fade that easily and people will be ready to vote against them again,” said another.

“The Left cannot accept that their policies are illogical, ineffective, and unpopular – it has to be YOUR fault because YOU are a defective person. Now Latinos are racist, and Women don’t know what rights they want for themselves. Absolute clown world,” said another.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.