YouGov Poll: 64% of Democrats Approve of Joe Biden Pardoning Hunter

Sixty-four percent of Democrats approve of President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden, while 21 percent disapprove, a snap YouGov poll recently found.

While the poll indicates majority support among Democrats, a majority (53 percent) of independents disapprove, an indication that Democrats believe Joe Biden’s talking points about why Hunter should be pardoned.

Joe Biden argued pardoning his son was morally right for two reasons: First, he claimed Hunter’s tax and gun crimes were caused by addiction to alcohol and drugs. Second, Joe Biden falsely claimed his son was “singled out” for prosecution based on politics.

Fewer Democrats approve of the pardon than those who approve of the president.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats approve of Joe Biden, according to Civiqs polling. That is 23 points higher than those who approve of the pardon.

Overall, 50 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s decision to pardon Hunter. Only 34 percent approved. Sixteen percent were not sure.

Only 37 percent approve of Joe Biden, while 55 percent disapprove, Civiqs polling found.

YouGov conducted the poll on December 2 among 3,583 American adults.

RELATED: Chuck Schumer Dodges Hard When Asked About Hunter Biden Pardon



Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.