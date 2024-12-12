Biden Adviser Anita Dunn Claims DOJ Wasn’t Weaponized Against Trump

Jason Miller, a top aide to President-elect Donald Trump, delivered a real-time fact check of Anita Dunn, a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden, who claimed Biden’s DOJ was not weaponized against his political opponent.

The FBI conducted an unprecedented raid on August 8, 2022, of Trump’s Mar‑a‑Lago home.

Trump, Biden’s political opponent, was later indicted for possession of classified documents, a similar incident that also put Biden in hot water. Special Counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden’s classified documents case, said Biden was “an elderly man with a poor memory” and did not prosecute him.

Dunn ignored the double standard and claimed during a roundtable discussion at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit 2024 that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not politicize the DOJ.

“The one thing that people really would not say about Merrick Garland is that he has been a political attorney general,” Dunn alleged.

“When you look at this attorney general, this Department of Justice … the one thing you can really not say about it is that it operated as a political arm of the White House,” she continued.

WATCH — Boebert: “Dept. of Injustice” Raid on Mar-a-Lago “Is Gestapo Crap”:

“I can attest to that,” she added.

Miller shot back. “Respectfully, Anita did you miss the last four years? Did you miss the illegal raid on Mar-a-Lago?”” Miller asked.

“When you talk about who’s the bigger threat to democracy,” Miller continued, “a lot of people said that was Joe Biden/Kamala Harris, because they saw what happened, the way that everything from the DOJ, the FBI was turned on its head, used to attack a political opponent.”

“To the DOJ, it’s very clear weaponization of the DOJ against President Trump, against a political opponent. We’ve never seen anything like this in history,” Miller said.

