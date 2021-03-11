Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday said America needed a vote on gun control rather than “thoughts and prayers.”

The Washington Times quoted Schumer as saying, “They will be on the floor of the Senate and we will see where everyone stands. A vote is needed, not thoughts and prayers.”

Schumer’s comments came on the day the House passed H.R. 8, which is universal background check legislation. The bill would expand retail point-of-sale background checks so as to cover private points-of-sale. This will criminalize an individual who sells a 5-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor, unless that neighbor first undergoes a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check, conducted by the FBI.

House passage means the bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urged bipartisan support for the gun control measure as it came to the House floor for a vote.

The Times noted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said, “If Republicans stand in the way, they will pay a price both morally and politically.”

