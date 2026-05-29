Khanna: I‘m Tired of Democrats Throwing Immigrants Under the Bus

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he was “tired” of a Democratic Party that throws immigrants under the bus.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “When you did this interview with The Bulwark, you said this, quote, ‘No one who voted for the Laken Riley Act should have any role in the future leadership of the Democratic Party in this country. It’s disqualifying just like the Iraq War vote.’ Now, some of the people that voted for the Laken Riley Act — Ruben Gallego, Mark Kelly, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Elissa Slotkin, you think all of those leaders should be disqualified from being the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party on that basis?”

Khanna said, “Well, they should have to explain at least why they voted for it. It was a terrible vote, and I didn’t mean to personalize it, but the reality is that it allowed for deportation without due process. And when Trump came in, we had Democrats voting for Laken Riley, and then you see ICE on the streets, engaged in mass deportation, separating kids from their parents. I guess as a son of immigrants, this is very personal for me.”

He added, “I am tired of a Democratic Party that apologizes for immigrants. I’m tired of a Democratic Party that throws immigrants under the bus. And I believe the Democratic Party should have a moral conviction that we’re not going to allow for this mass deportation. We should abolish ICE. We should have a new immigration enforcement agency. And so, yes, I do believe that that vote was a very, very problematic vote that led to Trump’s mass deportation.”

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