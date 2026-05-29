A White House official told Breitbart News Friday evening that President Donald Trump will only make a deal with Iran that “satisfies his redlines” following a Situation Room meeting held midday.

In a statement to Breitbart News, a White House official said the meeting lasted about two hours.

“The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

In a Truth Social post in the late morning, the president indicated he was prepared to make a “final determination” during the meeting amid reports that U.S. and Iranian negotiators had reached an agreement for a ceasefire extension, contingent on his approval, as Breitbart News reported:

According to U.S. officials cited in the reports, the proposed framework would extend the ceasefire reached in April while opening a 60-day negotiating window focused on Iran’s nuclear program, including the fate of Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and future enrichment activities.

Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President! The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED. No money will be exchanged, until further notice.

The president emphasized his red lines in the post announcing the meeting, including that Iran must agree it cannot have a nuclear weapon, that the Strait of Hormuz must reopen, that Iran must clear mines in the Strait, and that its enriched uranium must be turned over to the United States for destruction:

After the meeting concluded in the afternoon, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed senior administration official, “The president did not reach a decision on any new deal.”