54-Year-Old Arrested Following Manhunt over Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

Richard James Nelson, 54, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead his ex-girlfriend, 38, in a Bob Evans restaurant where she worked
A 54-year-old man was arrested in Ohio Friday night after an 11-hour manhunt that followed the shooting death of Rebecca Jean Rogers.

ABC 9 reports that Rogers was shot and fatally wounded Friday morning while working in a Bob Evans restaurant in Canton, Ohio.

The suspected gunman, Rogers’ ex-boyfriend, was identified as 54-year-old Richard James Nelson. A manhunt ensued that lasted throughout the day.

The Daily Mail notes that Nelson was arrested 11 hours later and charged with Rogers’ murder in what appears to be a “domestic incident.”

Police say Nelson allegedly entered the restaurant with a gun and Rogers saw him and tried to run away. However, Nelson allegedly fired at her as she ran down a hall, striking her “multiple times.” Nelson then fled the scene.

The CantonRep.com explains that Nelson was captured by a police dog Friday night around 8:30.

