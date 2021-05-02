Another Violent Weekend Hits Jim Kenney’s Philly as Murders Surge

Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia is witnessing another violent weekend while murders have surged 33 percent from this point last year.

CBS Philly reports multiple people wounded from stabbings and/or shootings so far this weekend.

One of the most recent incidents — occurring around 1 a.m. Sunday — left a man in “a man in his 20’s…hanging on to life” after being shot numerous times. He was in “the 1600 block of W. Loudon Street in Logan” when the shooting occurred.

On Saturday, three men were injured in a mid-afternoon shooting along “the 2100 block of West Dauphin Street.” One of the men, a 20-year-old, was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

6 ABC quoted Mark Clark, a North Philadelphia resident who heard the shooting, saying, “I was in the house, and I heard boom, boom, boom.”

Another nearby resident, James Jackson, said, “I was sitting in bed, and I heard some loud noise.”

He added, “I heard the gunfight going on, and I, unfortunately, I just prayed to God it wasn’t nobody I know.”

There have been 169 murders in Kenney’s Philadelphia so far this year. That represents a 33 percent increase over the number of murders at this same point in time last year.

