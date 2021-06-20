Mark McCloskey Posts Photos Holding New AR-15

Mark McCloskey picked up a new AR-15 and posted photos holding it after giving up his old one in a guilty plea last week.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, became part of a national conversation after video emerged showing them holding an AR-15 and pistol, standing guard outside their St. Louis home in June 2020.

On June 17, 2021, Breitbart News noted Mark and Patricia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and forfeited the guns they held in a viral video outside of their home. For Mark, that meant forfeiting an AR-15, for Patricia, that meant forfeiting a pistol.

On June 19, 2021, Mark tweeted a photo of himself holding a new AR-15. Mark’s wife, Patricia, is standing behind him in the photo giving a thumbs up:

The Daily Mail noted Mark spoke to reporters after last week’s guilty plea, stressing that he would stand outside his home and defend it again if necessary.

He said, “A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family — I backed them down. The mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my family. They dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled ‘imminent fear’ in the mob. I’d do it again.”

