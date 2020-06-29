A St. Louis, Missouri, couple used an AR-15 and a pistol to defend their home Sunday as protesters marched through their neighborhood.

Huffpost reports a man was holding “what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle” and the woman was holding a pistol as protesters marched down “a private road.”

They marched that route in order to pass St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s (D) house and demand her resignation.

KMOV4 reports there were roughly 300 protesters and the armed man and woman were at a home “nearby” Krewson’s.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

The homeowner told KMOV4 he came out armed because the protesters allegedly burst through a historic gate on the way to his property.

He said, “A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear of our lives.”

