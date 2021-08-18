WATCH: Alleged Robbers Flee When Homeowner Opens Fire

Police are looking for four robbery suspects who kicked in the door to a Phoenix, Arizona, home then ran from the scene after the homeowner opened fire.

FOX 10 reports that the incident occurred August 12 at 3:44 a.m., and police have now released security camera footage in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus described the scene: “As four males, some of who appear to be armed in the video, kicked in the front door, the homeowner discharged a gun toward them.”

RECOGNIZE THEM? Police say after four armed robbery suspects kicked in the front door of a Phoenix home, the homeowner… Posted by FOX 10 Phoenix on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

12 News notes the homeowner was alerted to the suspects’ presence by a motion detector.

The suspects allegedly ran from the house once the homeowner opened fire and fled the scene “in a gray car.”

