Homeowner Shoots Alleged Intruder in Head During 911 Call

The Dothan Eagle reports that a Dale County, Alabama homeowner who was on the phone with a police dispatcher shot an alleged intruder in the head during the call.

According to the Eagle, “While the caller was updating dispatchers the suspect broke an exterior window of the residence and began to make entry. As the suspect entered the window the homeowner discharged a firearm striking the suspect in the head.”

A deputy responded to the scene and found the suspect “lying unresponsive near the residence.”

WTVY quotes Dale County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, who said, “The suspect attempted several ways [to] gain entry into the home, including entering through a child’s bedroom window.”

Bynum made clear there were no indications that the homeowner and the alleged intruder knew each other.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

