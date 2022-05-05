Mother of NYPD Officer Ambushed, Shot Dead in Broad Daylight

The mother of a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer was shot to death after being ambushed at her front door Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

The New York Post reports that 51-year-old Anna Torres answered a knock at the door of “her two-story, single-family home at 94-59 109th Ave” and was shot twice.

One of the bullets struck Torres in the head; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect, 41-year-old Giuseppe Canzani, fled the scene, but turned himself in to the 106th Precinct about an hour after the shooting.

Canzini pulled up to the precinct in a Chevrolet Traverse and surrendered.

NBC New York notes that police say there is “no reason to believe that this incident occurred because of his [Torres’s son’s] employment with the police department.”

The NYPD is looking into whether Torres and Canzani knew each other.

FOX News points out that crime in Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) New York City is surging to such a degree that NYPD overtime pay is expected to exceed $142 million during fiscal year 2022.

