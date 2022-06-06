Fourteen people were injured and three killed by bullets and/or vehicles in Chattanooga just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

CNN reports that “police believe multiple shooters using several types of firearms were involved,” while vehicles were the cause of some of the injuries and at least one death.

Two of the fatalities were from gunshot wounds and one was from an individual being struck by a vehicle.

People notes that Chattanooga Police public information officer Jeremy Eames said, “The victims are both male and female. Sixteen of them were adults and one was a juvenile…Investigators are still working through what is obviously a very complex situation to try to determine exactly what took place.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly commented on the incident: “There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened this morning, but what we do know is that there are families whose lives have been shattered because once again, we had people deciding to resolve their issues with firearms.”

