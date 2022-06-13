Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired Outside Texas Children’s Camp

Police responded to reports of shots fired outside a Duncanville, Texas, children’s summer camp Monday morning.

NBC DFW reports that gunfire was reported near the Duncanville Field House around 9:30 a.m.

A car in the Field House lot is now “surrounded by crime scene tape and is being investigated.”

Few details have been released regarding the incident, but WFAA notes that police confirmed no children were harmed.

The Duncanville Police Department announced via a Facebook post that children were moved from the building to an alternative location. “Due to an incident at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, summer campers are being moved to the Duncanville Recreation Center. Parents should go to the Rec Center, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116, not the Fieldhouse.”

NBC5’s Ken Kalthoff reports the shooting suspect dead.

City of Duncanville setting up barricades for a longer investigation at this shooting scene. No kids at a summer camp injured. Shooter killed in an exchange with Duncanville Police. They responded in minutes to active shooter. https://t.co/mHlSbO5hQS pic.twitter.com/1pvD6j4irD — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) June 13, 2022

