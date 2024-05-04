Maher: Pointing Out Dems Refused to Certify Elections Is Weak ‘Whataboutism’

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher responded to Fox News Contributor and former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway bringing up Democrats in Congress who have voted against certifying presidential elections won by Republicans is “the weakest whataboutism I’ve ever heard.”

Maher said, “The biggest fact in the last three elections, and in how many — in the future, I don’t know, is that one guy does not concede when he loses. He does not concede when he loses. This is the crux of what America is. There is nothing more important than that, and you cannot convince me that that’s not the truth.”

He added, “Be a man, tell him to be a man. That’s what men do. You ever watch the end of a football game? They fought like hell, and the coaches, they walk across the field and they shake hands. They don’t want to do it. It hurts like hell, and they do it. He’s the first guy who just won’t do it.”

Conway responded, “It’s an equally good message for the many Democratic members of Congress, many of whom are still there because they’re in safe seats forever, who have never voted to certify a presidential election of a Republican candidate in this century. They didn’t do it for Bush, Bush, Trump –.”

Maher then cut in to say, “That’s the weakest whataboutism I’ve ever heard.”

