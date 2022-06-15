Report: Gun Ownership Among Black Americans Continues to Surge

The surge in gun ownership among black Americans that began in 2020 continues in earnest even now, according to a report from NBC News.

Breitbart News noted in July 2020 that gun purchases among black Americans were rising, and Politico pointed out that black Americans had been arming themselves “since the beginning of the pandemic.”

At that time, National African American Gun Association (NAAGA) president Philip Smith intimated that the very onset of the coronavirus made some black Americans give gun ownership serious thought for the first time: “If you have a half a brain in your head even saying, ‘Oh, this might get serious, let me plan accordingly.’”

On August 4, 2020, Breitbart observed National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing gun purchases by black men and women were up 58 percent from 2019.

Now, almost two years later, NBC News’ June 14 report makes clear the buying surge is still underway.

The outlet spoke with NAAGA’s Philip Smith again about the ongoing buying surge, which he described as “an awakening.”

Smith noted, “It’s a value-add to their family household, as opposed to, let’s say, 10 years ago or six years ago. This is a movement in a certain direction, and I think it’s a good direction.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange