NSSF: Firearm Purchases by Black Men and Women up 58% from 2019

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) indicates gun purchases by black men and women are up 58 percent from 2019.

On August 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported background checks for gun purchases have set a record every month, January 2020 through July 2020.

In other words, January 2020 set the record for the most background checks ever for the month of January, February 2020 set the record for the most every in a February, March 2020 for the most in a March, and so forth.

The number of background checks in June soared high enough to set an all-time, single month record, regardless of which month one considers. The FBI conducted 3,931,607 background checks in June alone, shattering any previous record set since background checks became required in 1998.

Yahoo Sports quoted NSSF’s research director Jim Curcuruto making observations on gun sales from January 2020 through June 2020, saying, “The highest overall firearm sales increase comes from Black men and women, who show a 58.2% increase in purchases during the first six months of 2020 versus the same period last year.”

On July 27, 2020, Breitbart News reported a surge in firearm ownership among black Americans.

Politico quoted National African American Gun Association founder Philip Smith saying, “The days are over of African Americans sitting around singing Kumbaya and hoping and praying that somebody will come and save them. We’re gonna save ourselves, and any politician that wants our vote moving forward, they better be on the side of our thinking otherwise, you’re not gonna get our vote. We’re not gonna be sheep anymore.”

