California DOJ Data Leak Revealed Names, Addresses of All the State’s Concealed Carry Permit Holders

A California Department of Justice (DOJ) data leak Monday revealed names, addresses, ages, and other information related to the state’s concealed carry permit holders.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the leak was tied to the DOJ Firearms Dashboard.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office noted the type of information released:

This public site allows access to certain information, however, personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders is not supposed to be visible. This includes, but is not limited to a person’s name, age, address, Criminal Identification Index number and license type (Standard, Judicial, Reserve and Custodial).

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “We are investigating an exposure of individuals’ personal information connected to the DOJ Firearms Dashboard. Any unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable. We are working swiftly to address this situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible.”

The Reload notes that they “reviewed a copy of the Los Angeles County database and found 244 judge permits listed in the database.”

The viewable information included “the home addresses, full names, and dates of birth for all of them.”

Breitbart News reported that state of California “accidentally” released the private information of nearly 3,500 firearms instructors in October 2016.

Fox News pointed out that the information on “3,424 firearms instructors” was inadvertently released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. The information contained “dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and California identification numbers.”

On December 28, 2016 — over two months after that release of information was discovered — “the California Department of Justice sent out a letter to all of the Golden State’s instructors letting them know their personal information had been compromised.”

