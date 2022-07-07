Republican congressional candidate from New York Carl Paladino announced Thursday his plan to file a lawsuit against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and other New York Democrats regarding their gun control law limiting concealed carry.

Breitbart News reported that New York Democrats responded to the Supreme Court’s June 23 ruling against New York’s proper cause requirement by banning concealed carry on “private property and businesses” unless the property owner posts a sign explicitly welcoming concealed carry.

Gov. Hochul also signed legislation requiring background checks for ammunition purchases, and Democrats in the legislature are now pushing to require an examination of three years’ worth of a concealed carry applicant’s social media before issuing a permit.

Paladino addressed the newest New York constraints on concealed carry. “The Assemblymen … in their panic [over the Supreme Court decision], decided to put in another law to replace the first one that was declared unconstitutional.”

He noted that they produced this law during a special session, describing the law “as two or three times as onerous to the Second Amendment as the first one was. That law very carefully [outlines] specific locations where you [cannot] carry a gun.”

Paladino suggested that the result of the new law is that New York Democrats give lip service to a right to have a gun while simultaneously working to be sure law-abiding citizens do not have the opportunity to carry it for self-defense except in extremely limited situations.

Paladino then made clear he has retained counsel to bring an action to declare the recent gun control law “unconstitutional.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.