New York Democrats are pushing legislation to require the social media accounts of concealed carry applicants to be scanned before a carry permit is issued.

The push is part of the New York Democrats’ reaction to the June 23, 2022, SCOTUS ruling striking the state’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry issuance.

The proper cause requirement forced law-abiding New Yorkers to prove they needed to carry a gun in order to receive their permit.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that New York Democrats are now pushing legislation “that would require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of social media accounts.”

New York holds special legislative session to pass gun control law https://t.co/AkTWyLcqkJ — The Guardian (@guardian) July 1, 2022

In lieu of proper cause the new legislation would mandate that applicants show they possess “the essential character, temperament and judgement necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others.” A scan of any social media accounts the applicant has used during the past three years is part of how Democrats plan to ascertain information on character and judgement.

New York Democrats have already responded to the June 23, 2022, SCOTUS ruling by banning concealed carry on “Private Property and Businesses” unless the property owner posts a sign explicitly welcoming concealed carry.

Democrats also passed, and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed, legislation requiring background checks for ammunition purchases.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.