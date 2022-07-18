The May 24, 2022, Uvalde attacker was called “school shooter” by friends before the attack occurred, a report issued Sunday by a special Texas House panel said.

The New York Post pointed to excerpts from the report showing that friends referred to the attacker as “school shooter.”

Moreover, the report indicated that patrons in the gun store — where the attacker legally purchased his guns — said he “looked like one of those school shooters.’’

The attacker was allegedly picked on in school for various reasons, including a speech impediment, his haircut, and repeatedly wearing the same clothes.

Uvalde killer was mocked as a 'school shooter,' griped about bullying at school before deadly rampage https://t.co/Zh4iKhCSMS pic.twitter.com/0K6qjUeNog — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2022

Uvalde High School involuntarily withdrew the attacker from school on October 28, 2021. He was 17-years-old and had only completed his freshman year.

A year before the Uvalde school shooting, the gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed “school shooter.” https://t.co/8sPtjXDkJS — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) July 18, 2022

An ex-boyfriend of the attacker’s mother described the attacker as “a loner who punched holes in the walls of his room after arguments with [his mother].”

A takeaway from the special Texas panel report is that the attacker “displayed signs he was unstable and possibly planning a violent attack, yet none of these warning signs reached authorities,” the Texas Tribune indicated.

The attacker allegedly tried to get people to acquire guns for him when he was 17, but was unable to find anyone willing to do so. He purchased both his rifles after turning 18.

