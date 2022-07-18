Report: Friends Referred to Uvalde Attacker as ‘School Shooter’ Before Attack Occurred

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 27: A memorial for victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, held a press conference to give an update on the investigation …
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

The May 24, 2022, Uvalde attacker was called “school shooter” by friends before the attack occurred, a report issued Sunday by a special Texas House panel said.

The New York Post pointed to excerpts from the report showing that friends referred to the attacker as “school shooter.”

Moreover, the report indicated that patrons in the gun store — where the attacker legally purchased his guns — said he “looked like one of those school shooters.’’

The attacker was allegedly picked on in school for various reasons, including a speech impediment, his haircut, and repeatedly wearing the same clothes.

Uvalde High School involuntarily withdrew the attacker from school on October 28, 2021. He was 17-years-old and had only completed his freshman year.

An ex-boyfriend of the attacker’s mother described the attacker as “a loner who punched holes in the walls of his room after arguments with [his mother].”

A takeaway from the special Texas panel report is that the attacker “displayed signs he was unstable and possibly planning a violent attack, yet none of these warning signs reached authorities,” the Texas Tribune indicated.

The attacker allegedly tried to get people to acquire guns for him when he was 17, but was unable to find anyone willing to do so. He purchased both his rifles after turning 18.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.