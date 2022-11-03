Alleged Burglar Shot Dead near Homeowner’s Chicken Coops

An alleged burglar in Orange County, Florida, was shot and killed by a homeowner last Thursday while trying to steal birds near some chicken coops in the yard.

On November 2, 2022, ClickOnOrlando.com reported that 31-year-old Jose Enrique Benavides Montero was fatally shot by the homeowner “while trying to steal birds.”

The homeowner then called 911 and sheriff’s deputies found “Montero shot near chicken coops in the front yard of the residence.”

FOX 35 noted “there was an altercation between the homeowner and [Montero]” before gun shots were fired.

WESH 2 spoke with Christian Smith, a neighbor of the homeowner’s. Smith said, “Many stories of someone’s been on their property, somebody’s lurking around, keep an eye out, but like I say, it’s tight-knit so if someone is lurking around, we look out for each other.”

Breitbart News pointed out a Franklin, Ohio, homeowner shot an alleged burglar into the butt on Wednesday. The burglar fled on foot after being shot and a police K-9 found him hiding in a nearby shed.

