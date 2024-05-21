Mugshot of RNC’s Election Integrity Attorney Christina Bobb Revealed

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona released the mugshot of Christina Bobb on Tuesday, the new RNC senior counsel for “election integrity.”

Bobb’s mugshot was first obtained by ABC News and released online by investigative reporter Will Steakin. Bobb has pleaded Not Guilty, and Steakin released photos of her arraignment.

Bobb and other Trump allies were indicted by an Arizona grand jury in April for their roles in disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“An Arizona grand jury indicted several important allies of former President Donald Trump — including former Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — for their roles in disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Along with Ward, Meadows, and Giuliani, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, along with several members of the Arizona Republican Party, were among those indicted, according to the Washington Post,” it added.

