Alleged Intruder Dead After Homeowner Fires at Least One Dozen Rounds

An alleged home intruder is dead after a Chickasha, Oklahoma, homeowner fired at least one dozen rounds at him around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KFOR quotes Chickasha police department Lt. Gillian O’Brien: “Our officers received a call of a domestic disturbance at 3015 Westbrook, in which a subject had broken into the home. As the subject made entry into the home, the homeowner opened fire right away.”

Neighbor Brandon Bowman heard the incident occurring and said, “I mean, it was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I mean, just, you know, as quick as someone could squeeze the trigger.”

KFOR observed “at least a dozen shell casings scattered across the … floor” where the shooting occurred.

The Express-Star notes that the alleged intruder died at the scene, but his identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.