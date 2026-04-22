Report: Gov. Newsom Spent $1 Billion to Import 400,000 Extra Illegal Migrants

California Governor Gavin Newsom covertly spent $1 billion importing 400,000 migrants from poor countries to serve the state’s Democratic political machine and elite-dominated economy, according to data provided by the Manhattan Institute in New York.

“Since Newsom took office, California has granted massive contracts for migrant-related services: more than $250 million to Catholic Charities; $85 million to Jewish Family Services; $12 million to Centro Legal de la Raza; $23 million to the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area; and more,” according to an article by Christopher Rufe in City Journal.

The funding is in addition to California’s share of the massive federal funding directed by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The state’s Democratic government also steered $110 million to the major Latino political machine, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles (CHIRLA):

CHIRLA can be described as a one-stop activist machine, with the ability to produce propaganda, engage in legal action, and — most importantly — get people into the streets. The group coordinates the L.A. Rapid Response Network, which tracks ICE raids and takes “direct action to shut down detention centers.” During the wave of protests in L.A., CHIRLA activists agitated on social media, led a street protest, and called for a “Summer of Resistance.” At the height of the unrest, CHIRLA’s executive director, Angelica Salas, spoke at a street protest, telling crowds that ICE agents were conducting a “militarized siege” against illegal migrants. “We are going to stop Trump’s terror campaign against our community,” Salas said. “We will not stop marching. We will not stop fighting.”

The article is titled “How Gavin Newsom Subsidized the Migrant Invasion,” and it concludes that “the 2 million illegal migrants in California are pawns — merely the instruments of an activist class that would like to see America burn.”

But Newsom’s support for more migration is better understood as the self-serving operation of California’s Democratic political machine.

Like in New York, Boston, Denver, and Minneapolis, California’s Democratic machine wants more low-wage migrants because the migrants serve as customers for the state’s education and welfare agencies. In time, the multi-ethnic migrant customers become clients, beneficiaries, and dependents of the multi-ethnic machine, and will eventually repay the machine with Democratic votes once they are gradually naturalized.

That process is not very different from the Irish political machines that emerged in Chicago, Boston, and New York during the late 1800s. New York’s Tammany Hall, for example, gained power as many Irish immigrants fled the famine, and then lost power when Americans elected a Congress to block migration in the 1920s.

Newsom’s migrant clients also serve his business allies as low-wage workers, welfare-aided consumers, and apartment-sharing renters. For example, in March, MissionLocal.org reported from San Francisco how migrants inflate real estate values in the state:

Carmelo, 43, was looking for a place to live for almost six months after arriving in the United States three years ago, and finally found his current room through a friend of a friend of his nephew. Carmelo works at a neighborhood grocery store on 16th Street. He was stacking cabbages on the shelf and pulling bad-looking mushrooms out of the bin as he spoke to Mission Local about finding housing and paying rent in San Francisco. The undocumented immigrant who arrived three years ago from the Yucatan lives in an apartment with three others — his 25-year-old son and two of his nephews. They pay $2,950 total. “Here we are. There isn’t another option,” Carmelo said in Spanish.

“One immigrant family from El Salvador crammed 15 people into a two-bedroom unit in the Excelsior neighborhood during the pandemic,” the article added.

The migrants also serve the state’s Democratic-leaning prosperous classes with low-cost services such as manicures, gardening, and cheap car washes:

Of course, the mass inflow of wage-cutting, rent-spiking, Democratic-voting illegal migrants also pushes ordinary Americans out of the Democrats’ amnesty zones and towards southern and midwestern cities and states with lower taxes and family-friendly laws.

The elites’ widespread use of illegal migration against ordinary Americans is often protected by the Democrats’ amnesty zones, dubbed “Sanctuary Cities.” In these zones, Democrats and some GOP politicians bar police enforcement of popular migration-related labor laws and also try to block the democratic implementation of President Donald Trump’s 2024 popular mandate.

In contrast to the establishment’s extraction migration economic policies, Trump is zig-zagging the nation towards a low-migration, high-productivity national prosperity strategy.

Under Trump’s reforms, Americans’ wages are up, housing costs are down, inflation has been declining, transport costs have been shrinking, crime is dropping, and corporations are spending heavily to help Americans become more productive and earn more wages for each working hour.

RestaurantBusinessOnline.com reported on January 23 that Trump’s officials are raising voters’ wages by deporting illegal migrants: “Fewer workers mean restaurants will once again have to compete for employees the only way they can, by paying higher wages. Wages over the next two years are expected to accelerate, according to Oxford Economics, from 3.7 percent this year to 5.6 percent by 2027.”

His economic reforms, however, are opposed by establishment Republicans — such as Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fl) — and their progressive partners, such as Mamdani: