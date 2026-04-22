Trump Predicts SCOTUS Will Rule Against Him in Birthright Citizenship Case: Court Is ‘Already Packed’ for Dems

President Donald Trump blasted conservative Supreme Court justices on Wednesday over the tariff case decision and predicted the court will rule against him in the birthright citizenship case, adding the court is “already Packed” for Democrats.

Trump said that Democrats must be happy with the state of the court in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning.

“How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them,” he wrote.

“They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!)” he added, taking a dig at Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Trump said the conservative justices fail to stick together and hand Democrats wins, including the February decision—in which Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch voted to strike down his International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs—and in the oral arguments in the Trump v. Barbara birthright citizenship case.

The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW. It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for.

Trump called the decision to refund over $150 billion in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, which was the tariff case, “unexplainable.”

“One little sentence would have stoped [sic] this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents,” he wrote.

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“If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY!” he added.

Trump concluded that Democrats would not have to “Pack the Court” if given the opportunity, adding it is “already Packed.”