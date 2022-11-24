The New York Times criticized Virginia’s open carry law the day after a manager allegedly “pulled out a handgun” and shot six people dead in a Walmart, where open carry is banned.

The NYT failed to note at least two things:

1. Witnesses described the manager pulling the gun from concealment, not open carrying.

2. Walmart banned the open carry of firearms in 2019.

The NYT praised Virginia for passing numerous gun controls, which include universal background checks and a red flag law. Then the paper seized on the fact that open carry is legal in the state: “Even so, Virginia — site of one of the country’s worst mass shootings, the 2007 rampage at Virginia Tech — remains permissive in some ways. For example, it allows the open carrying of handguns without a permit, with some exceptions.”

First point: The Walmart manager who shot six people to death Tuesday night was not openly carrying his firearm; the Associated Press reports the manager “pulled out a handgun.”

Second point: Walmart banned open carry in its stores in September 2019, including open carry for self-defense.

On September 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Walmart issued a ban forbidding customers from openly carrying handguns, even where legal. At that time, CNBC noted that Walmart was putting up signage at its stores, making clear that the open carry of handguns was not allowed.

A third point which the NYT article overlooks: Determined attackers do not follow gun laws, thus gun-free zones and other areas with visibly high firearms restrictions are target-rich environments for killers.

