An alleged armed robber was shot dead Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. by a tow truck driver with a concealed carry permit.

FOX 2 Detroit noted the alleged robber was meeting up with the tow truck driver under the guise of selling the driver a junk car.

The tow truck driver was allegedly “ambushed” when he arrived at the location for the car.

ClickOnDetroit reported the alleged armed robber tried to hold up the two truck driver and the driver responded by shooting him dead.

WWJ 950 observed “Detroit Police said preliminary findings reveal the shooting was in self defense.”

Breitbart News reported a “driver with a concealed carry permit fought back in Eastpointe, Michigan, shooting an alleged carjacker who was attempting to take the driver’s Dodge Charger Hellcat” on December 18, 2022.

The alleged carjacker was later apprehended after the stolen car he was driving was tracked to a residence in Clinton Township.

