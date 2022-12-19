Michigan: Armed Driver Fights Back, Shoots Carjacking Suspect

A driver with a concealed carry permit fought back in Eastpointe, Michigan, shooting an alleged carjacker who was attempting to take the driver’s Dodge Charger Hellcat.

FOX News reported the incident on December 18, 2022, noting that it occurred Tuesday of last week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Damon Lamar Currie allegedly tried to carjack the Hellcat but the armed driver refused to comply. A shootout followed and the Currie fled the scene in another stolen car after being shot in the leg.

Currie later arrived at a hospital to get his gunshot treated and was able to get out of the facility before police could arrive to apprehend him.

The Detroit News noted that police tracked the stolen car in which Currie had allegedly fled the carjacking scene and located it at “a residence in Clinton Township.” They surveilled the resident and Currie eventually exited, got into the stolen vehicle, and drove off.

A brief chase ensued then Currie was arrested without incident.

