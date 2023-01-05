Alleged Intruder Shot and Held at Gunpoint for Police

A Bosque County, Texas, homeowner shot and wounded an alleged intruder Tuesday night, then held the suspect at gunpoint for police.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an attempted burglary around 6:50 p.m. Responding deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk and the homeowner nearby, with gun drawn, KWTX reported.

Deputies disarmed the homeowner and rendered first aid to the alleged intruder, whom the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office identified as William Strauser.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on the incident, noting that Strauser allegedly “rammed his vehicle through the locked gate, accessing the property, and approached the residence front door, aggressively attempting to break into the residence.” He was then shot by the homeowner.

Strauser received treatment for his gunshot wound and was then “transported to the Bosque County Jail, charged with Attempted Burglary of a Habitation / Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass.”

Deputies were able to ascertain that the homeowner and Strauser knew each other.

